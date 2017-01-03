Mavericks Announce Harrison Barnes Burger

Harrison Barnes of the Dallas Mavericks. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Harrison Barnes has only been a Maverick for about six months and he already has his own hamburger.

The Dallas Mavericks announced that Barnes and American Airlines Center Executive Chef Mark Mabry created the Harrison Barnes All-Star Burger.

The burger is a ⅓-pound patty topped with pepper jack-pickled jalapeño cheese spread, cajun spice aioli, lettuce and tomatoes on a corn-dusted Brioche bun.

The burger, which comes with french fries, will be sold in concessions stands throughout January for $12.

Barnes is averaging 20.4 points and 5.5 rebounds in 36.1 minutes per game this season for Dallas. He signed a four-year deal with the Mavericks in July after four seasons with the Golden State Warriors.