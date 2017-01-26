Tony Romo Belongs in Denver: Mark Schlereth

Denver sports radio host and former Bronco Mark Schlereth talks about the possibility of Tony Romo becoming the Broncos quarterback. (Published Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is likely looking for a new team this off-season and the Denver Broncos are among the teams that are a potential fit.

Romo was spotted with Broncos general manager John Elway at House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy's victory party Monday.

I asked Elway's former teammate and current Denver sports radio talk show host Mark Schlereth on my NBC Sports Radio show if he thinks Romo could be under center for the Broncos next year.

"The mantra there in Denver — and I played there six years — is 'Super Bowl or bust,'" he said. "We're about winning championships."