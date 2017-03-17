March's Wingstop Scholar Athlete - Joyce Tiong | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
By Pat Doney - NBC 5 News

Allen High School senior Joyce Tiong is March's Wingstop Scholar Athlete and received a $1,000 check.

Published 2 hours ago

