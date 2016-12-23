KettleHop Still Benefiting the Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is still benefiting from Ezekiel Elliott's now infamous kettle hop thanks to a #KettleHop selfie station at NorthPark Center.

In case you don't remember, Elliott celebrated his second quarter touchdown against the Buccaneers by hopping into a Red Kettle near the endzone.

The celebration cost the team a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for "using a prop" to celebrate.

Elliott vowed, if he was fined for the move, he'd make a matching donation to the Salvation Army. The NFL decided not to fine No. 21, but he made a $21,000 donation anyway.

In the days after the kettle hop, the Salvation Army said it saw a $250,000 increase in donations from the week before, according to the Cowboys' website.

Meanwhile, crowds continue to stop by the Red Kettle on display at NorthPark Center until Christmas Eve.

The kettle, which includes a cardboard cutout of Elliott, asks people to make a suggested $21 donation, in honor of Elliott's jersey number.

The Salvation Army says the NorthPark kettle display usually collects between $200 and $300 a day, but over the last two days more than $6,100 has been donated.

So if our math is right, there have been a grand total of $277,100 in extra Salvation Army donations, as of this writing.