Kansas State Trolls State of Texas With 'State Champs' Shirt

Jesse Ertz of the Kansas State Wildcats holds up the MVP trophy as the Kansas State Wildcats beat the Texas A&M Aggies 33-28 at the AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl Dec. 28, 2016, in Houston. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Kansas State is trolling the state of Texas with "state champs" T-shirt after beating all four Texas teams they played in football in 2016.

The school's athletic director John Currie tweeted pictures of the shirt Tuesday.

The Wildcats finished the 2016 season with a 9-4 record, but went 5-0 against teams from Texas.

Kansas State beat Texas Tech 44-38 and Texas 24-21 in October, then traveled to Waco and beat Baylor 42-21 Nov. 19. They finished the regular season by beating TCU 30-6 in Fort Worth Dec. 3.

The Wildcats then drew a matchup with Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl Dec. 28 and beat the Aggies 33-28.

The school made a similar shirt after beating Baylor, Texas Tech, Texas A&M and Texas in 2011.