Left: Quarterback Johnny Manziel. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) Right: New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel met with New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton met the week before the Super Bowl and discussed Manziel's return to football, according to a report.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted Thursday morning that a source told him about the meeting.

Payton, the former offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, could consider taking a flier on Manziel as a backup with the upside to succeed the 38-year-old Drew Brees.

The 24-year-old Heisman Trophy-winner from Texas A&M has been a free agent since he was released by the Cleveland Browns March 11, 2016. The Tyler native was suspended for the first four games of the 2016 NFL season for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

Manziel appeared in 15 games, starting 8, for the Browns, who selected him 22nd overall in the 2014 NFL Draft. He's passed for 1,675 yards and 7 touchdowns against 7 interceptions.