Johnny Manziel Appears in Court in Dallas

Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel appeared in court in Dallas Tuesday morning.

The Heisman Trophy winner from Texas A&M was ordered to appear at the Frank Crowley Courts Building at 9 a.m., possibly related to a plea deal he reached in a domestic violence case against him.

Manziel's former girlfriend Colleen Crowley said she and Manziel had a confrontation at a Dallas hotel Jan. 29, 2016, that continued to the valet stand where she was forced into a car while pleading for help. When she later tried to jump out of the car, she said Manziel hit her.

Manziel agreed to a deal last December that would dismiss the charges if he sought counseling and treatment within a year.

Since the indictment, the former first-round NFL Draft pick lost a number of endorsement deals and was cut by the Cleveland Browns. He remains unsigned.