Johnny Manziel Appears in Court in Dallas | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Johnny Manziel Appears in Court in Dallas

By Todd L. Davis

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC 5 News

    Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel appeared in court in Dallas Tuesday morning.

    The Heisman Trophy winner from Texas A&M was ordered to appear at the Frank Crowley Courts Building at 9 a.m., possibly related to a plea deal he reached in a domestic violence case against him.

    Manziel's former girlfriend Colleen Crowley said she and Manziel had a confrontation at a Dallas hotel Jan. 29, 2016, that continued to the valet stand where she was forced into a car while pleading for help. When she later tried to jump out of the car, she said Manziel hit her.

    Manziel agreed to a deal last December that would dismiss the charges if he sought counseling and treatment within a year.

    Since the indictment, the former first-round NFL Draft pick lost a number of endorsement deals and was cut by the Cleveland Browns. He remains unsigned.

    Published 35 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices