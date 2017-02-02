Jerry Jones Poised to Join the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 28: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys is on the field before the start of the game against the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium on August 28, 2014 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys aren't in the Super Bowl, but it's still a big weekend for owner Jerry Jones.

Saturday night, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee announces the 2017 class of inductees.

If Jones gets in to Canton, it'll be his greatest individual accomplishment.

Jones has been a major part of the success and growth of the NFL in the last 20+ years.

Making the Case for Jerry Jones as a Hall of Fame Candidate

NBC 5 sports director Newy Scruggs and Rick Gosselin of the Dallas Morning News discuss Cowboys owner Jerry Jones being named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (Published Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017)

Hall of Fame voter Rick Gosselin of The Dallas Morning News points Jones isn't being inducted as a general manager or owner but as a contributor.

Gosselin says Jones can be credited with teams owning their stadiums, as he taught owners how to make money on a stadium with naming rights and sponsorships. Jones was also instrumental in negotiating TV contracts.

"When Jerry Jones talks money, this league," said Gosselin.

Gosselin has a response for those that say Jones shouldn't be in the Hall of Fame because the Cowboys haven't won a Super Bowl in 21 years.

"Don Shula went the last 22 years without a Super Bowl, and he had Dan Marin, and that didn't keep him out of Canton."

Another note from Gosselin has won more Super Bowls than any active owners but New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

"Jerry is a hall of famer, he has done a great job, he has grown, not only the Cowboys, but he's grown the NFL brand. He's a world champion, they won a couple of championships, so I think he would be very deserving of an entry into the Hall of Fame," said FC Dallas owner and co-owner of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee also considers 15 modern-era candidates -- (first-year eligible LaDainian Tomlinson, Jason Taylor, and Brian Dawkins, as well as Terrell Owens, Kurt Warner, Ty Law, Morten Andersen, Terrell Davis, Joe Jacoby, Tony Boselli, John Lynch, Alan Faneca, Isaac Bruce, Kevin Mawae, and Don Coryell) plus Seniors and Contributors Committee finalists Kenny Easley and Paul Tagliabue.

Board's decision on the class of between four and eight, will be announced during the annual 'NFL Honors' awards ceremony Saturday.