Jerry Jones Hints Raiders Will Move to Las Vegas

Jerry Jones hinted Sunday that Las Vegas could soon be home to the Oakland Raiders.

The Dallas Cowboys owner, who arrived in Phoenix for the NFL's annual league meeting, told KSNV he thinks the Raiders will get the 24 votes they need to move

"It's going to be an exciting day for Vegas," he said.

If approved, the Raiders would be the third team to move within the last 18 months. The Rams returned to Los Angeles before the 2016 season and the Chargers recently announced a move to Los Angeles.

Las Vegas' first professional franchise — the NHL's Golden Knights — debuts this fall.

This would be the third move for the Raiders, who moved from Oakland to Los Angeles in 1982 and then back to Oakland in 1994.

