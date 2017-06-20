Jerry Jones Heading to the Vatican to Meet Pope Francis

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is headed to the Vatican.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame selectee will be meeting Pope Francis on Wednesday along with a few other current and future hall of famers.



A total of 41 people, whose names have not all been released, will be making the trip on behalf of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Gene Jones, Jerry's wife, will also be attending.

Reports are still unclear about whether or not Pope Francis will bless the Cowboys with a Super Bowl in the near future, but Jerry is probably confident in the team's chances regardless.

Jones will be enshrined in the hall of fame on Aug. 5 in Canton, Ohio.