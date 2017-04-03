A look at the history of the Texas Rangers franchise since the Washington Senators were created in 1960 through today.

1960

Oct. 26 - The American League awards the expansion Senators to Washington D.C.

1961

April 10 - President John F. Kennedy throws out the first pitch before the first game in franchise history.

1964

Construction begins on Turnpike Stadium in Arlington, which would later be renovated and reopened as Arlington Stadium.

1966

The Senators select Tom Grieve in the MLB Draft. After his playing career, Grieve would become the Rangers' general manager and then television broadcaster.

1971

Sept. 20 - Behind the efforts of Arlington mayor Tom Vandergriff, the American League owners approve the Senators' move to North Texas.

Nov. 23 - Franchise owner Robert Short announces the team will be called the Texas Rangers.

1972

April 15 - The Rangers play their first game at Arlington Stadium, losing 1-0 to the California Angels.

April 16 - The team beats the Angels 5-1 for their first win as the Rangers.

April 21 - The Rangers beat the Angels 7-6 for their first win in North Texas.

July 25 - Shortstop Toby Harrah becomes the first Rangers selected to play in the MLB All-Star Game.

Sept. 30 - Hall of Famer Ted Williams resigns as manager of the Rangers.

1973

June 27 - Houston high schooler David Clyde appears in his first major league game, 22 days after the Rangers selected him first overall in the MLB Draft. He would be out of baseball within five years.

July 30 - Jim Bibby throws the first no-hitter in team history against the eventual World Series champion Oakland Athletics.

Oct. 26 - The Rangers acquire pitcher Fergie Jenkins from the Chicago Cubs.

1974

First baseman Mike Hargrove wins the first AL Rookie of the Year Award and outfielder Jeff Burroughs wins the first AL Most Valuable Player Award in franchise history. Fergie Jenkins wins 25 games as a starter, which remains a team record.

1976

June 25 - Toby Harrah plays both games of a double header at shortstop without having a ball hit to him.

1977

Aug. 8 - Toby Harrah, second baseman Bump Wills and Mike Hargrove combine for the first triple play in franchise history.

Sept. 22 - Pitcher Bert Blyleven throws the second no-hitter in team history in a 6-0 win over the California Angels.

1983

July 3 - The Rangers set a major league record against the Oakland Athletics July 3 by scoring 12 runs in an extra inning.

1985

May 16 - Bobby Valentine succeeds Doug Rader as Rangers manager.

July 23 - Outfielder Oddibe McDowell becomes the first Ranger to hit for the cycle, going 5-5 against the Cleveland Indians.

1988

Dec. 7 - The Rangers sign 41-year-old pitcher Nolan Ryan.

1989

March 18 - An investment group headed by President George W. Bush purchases the Rangers.

Aug. 22 - Nolan Ryan strikes out Oakland's Rickey Henderson for his 5,000th career strikeout.

Sept. 30 - Ryan finishes the season with an AL-leading 301 strikeouts, which remains a team record.

1990

June 11 - Nolan Ryan pitches a no-hitter — the sixth of his career — against the Oakland Athletics.

July 31 - Ryan earns his 300th career win in an 11-3 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Oct. 24 - The Rangers and the City of Arlington announce plans to build a new stadium

1991

May 2 - At 44 years old, Nolan Ryan throws his seventh career no-hitter in a 3-0 win against the Toronto Blue Jays just after midnight.

June 20 - 19-year-old catcher Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez makes his major league debut for the Rangers.

1992

April 24 - Construction begins on The Ballpark in Arlington.

1993

May 29 - Outfielder Jose Canseco injures his arm while pitching for the Rangers in a blowout loss to the Boston Red Sox. He gave up three runs on two hits and three walks.

Sept. 12 - Nolan Ryan pitches in his final game in Arlington on "Nolan Ryan Appreciation Day."

Oct. 3 - The Rangers play their final game in Arlington Stadium, losing 4-1 to the Kansas City Royals.

1994

April 11 - The Rangers play their first regular season game at The Ballpark in Arlington.

July 28 - Kenny Rogers pitches the 12th perfect game in major league history in a win against the California Angels. It remains the only perfect game in Rangers history.

Oct. 14 - Johnny Oates is named the team's manager.

1995

July 11 - The Ballpark in Arlington hosts the 66th MLB All-Star Game.

1996

Sept. 15 - The Rangers retire the first number in team history, Nolan Ryan's No. 34.

Sept. 27 - The team clinches the franchise's first postseason berth, clinching the AL West division.

Oct. 1 - The Rangers beat the Yankees 6-2 in New York for the team's first postseason win. They would lose the series in four games.

Johnny Oates become's the team's first winner of the AL Manager of the Year Award.

1997

June 12 - The San Francisco Giants beat the Rangers 4-3 in Arlington in the first interleague game in major league history.

June 30 - Bobby Witt homers in an interleague game at Dodgers Stadium June 30 to become the first AL pitcher to hit a regular season home run in 25 years.

1998

Jan. 7 - A group led by billionaire Tom Hicks buys the Rangers for $250 million.

Sept. 25 - The Rangers clinch their second AL West title. They would then be swept by the Yankees in the playoffs.

1999

July 25 - Nolan Ryan is inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame, becoming the first inductee to don a Rangers hat.

Sept. 30 - The Rangers win their franchise-record 95th game en route to the third AL West title in four years. They would again swept by the Yankees in the first round of the playoffs.

2000

Dec. 11 - The Rangers sign 25-year-old shortstop Alex Rodriguez to a 10-year $252 million contract, the most lucrative in baseball history.

2005

Oct. 4 - After the resignation of general manager John Hart, the organization promotes Jon Daniels into the role. At 28 years and 1 month old, Daniels is the youngest general manager in baseball history.

2006

Nov. 6 - The Rangers replace Buck Showalter as manager with Oakland Athletics third base coach Ron Washington.

2007

June 20 - Outfielder Sammy Sosa hits his 600th home run against his former team, the Chicago Cubs.

July 30 - The Rangers trade first baseman Mark Teixeira (and Ron Mahay) to the Atlanta Braves for catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia, shortstop Elvis Andrus and pitchers Matt Harrison and Neftali Feliz.

Aug. 22 - The Rangers set a modern record by scoring 30 runs against the Baltimore Orioles.

2008

Feb. 6 - Nolan Ryan returns to the Rangers as team president.

2010

Aug. 12 - Tom Hicks sells the Rangers to a group headed by Nolan Ryan and lawyer Chuck Greenberg for $575 million.

Oct. 12 - The Rangers beat the Tampa Bat Rays in five games in the AL Division Series for their first postseason series win.

Oct. 22 - The team beats the New York Yankees in six games in the AL Championship Series to advance to the first World Series in franchise history. They lose the World Series to the San Francisco Giants in five games.

2011

Jan. 5 - The Rangers sign free agent third baseman Adrian Beltre to a six-year contract.

Sept. 28 - The team wins their franchise record 96th game en route to their second consecutive AL West title.

Oct. 15 - The Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers in six games in the ALCS to advance to their second consecutive World Series.

Oct. 28 - After twice being one strike away from winning the World Series, the Rangers lose their second consecutive game to eventual champion St. Louis Cardinals.

2012

May 8 - Josh Hamilton ties a major league record with four home runs in a game.

2013

Oct. 31 - Nolan Ryan steps down as Rangers CEO.

2014

Sept. 5 - Manager Ron Washington resigns for personal reasons.

Oct. 15 - The Rangers hire Pittsburgh Pirates bench coach Jeff Banister as manager.

2015

The Texas Rangers win their sixth AL West title -- lose in the ALDS to Toronto.

Jeff Banister named AL Manager of the Year for 2015.

Prince Fielder named Comeback Player of the Year

2016

The Texas Rangers win their seventh AL West title -- lose in the ALDS to Toronto.

Rougned Odor, Jose Bautista suspened after bench-clearing fight.

2017