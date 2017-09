Hall of Fame Quarterback Troy Aikman is now a married man. The former Dallas Cowboys Quarterback announced the marriage on social media on Sunday September 3, 2017.

The photo shows Aikman and his new wife Capa Mooty at this weekend's wedding.





The post simply reads "Ladies and gentlemen, Mr. & Mrs. Aikman.

Aikman proposed to Mooty while on vacation in Italy back in June. The wedding was held in Montecito California.