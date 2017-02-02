HOF QB Warren Moon Sees Some of Himself in Dak Prescott

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon says on NBC Sports Radio that he thinks Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's game is very much reminiscent of his own. (Published Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017)

Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Moon had a lot of praise for Cowboys Pro Bowl rookie quarterback Dak Prescott.

I ran into former Cowboys defensive back Dennis Thurman — who played Pop Warner football with Moon in Los Angeles — at the Mavericks-Cavaliers game Monday. Thurman, now a seasoned NFL assistant coach, told me Prescott is the closest player he’s ever seen to Moon.

I couldn’t wait to ask the Hall of Famer about the comparison on my NBC Sports Radio show.

“There’s lot of similarities in our game," Moon said. "When I watch Dak out there, the way he throws it, his footwork. I see a lot of similarities. He’s off to a tremendous start.”

Moon played in the NFL from 1984 to 2000. Before joining the Houston Oilers in 1984, he won five Canadian Football League championships with the Edmonton Eskimos.

Moon was also calling the Seahaws radio broadcast when Tony Romo injured his back against Seattle in the 2016 preseason. He says was impressed by what he saw in 13 regular season wins by Prescott.

“He seems to be a real hardworking kid and he really got liked in that locker room. That’s unusual for a rookie to come in there and make the type of impact on a veteran football team, especially when have a quarterback like a Tony Romo who’s been so successful around there. That shows you a lot about this kid and his character and what those teammates of his think about him to come in there and make that type of impact in first year.”

