Garrett's 'Finish' Motto Carries Extra Meaning in Postseason

For two seasons, Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has emphasized one motto to his players: Finish.

"It's been drilled into their heads in all aspects of our game and in life," Garrett said Thursday.

Sunday against the Packers, Garrett's Cowboys can accomplish something they haven't been able to in more than two decades: finish a season beyond the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

The Cowboys have not won a second round postseason game since January of 1996.