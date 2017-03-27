Woman Crashes Into Dallas Bar, Former TCU QB Trevone Boykin Arrested | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Crashes Into Dallas Bar, Former TCU QB Trevone Boykin Arrested

    Getty Images
    Quarterback Trevone Boykin of the Seattle Seahawks. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

    Former TCU quarterback Trevone Boykin was arrested for drug possession in Dallas Monday morning, according to authorities.

    Officials said a female driver crashed into Sidebar Uptown Dallas, hitting several people. Boykin, now the Seattle Seahawks' backup quarterback, was a passenger in vehicle.

    Boykin was booked at Lew Sterrett for drug possession, according to authorities. Additional charges are possible.

    Authorities said the driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

    No further details have been released.

    Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago
