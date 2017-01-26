Former Texas Longhorn Justin Tucker showed off the leg Wednesday that has made him a two-time All-Pro kicker in the NFL.

The Baltimore Ravens kicker nailed a 75-yard field goal during practice ahead of the Pro Bowl in Orlando and posted the video on Twitter.

The NFL record for the longest field goal kicked in a game is 64 yards, set by then Denver Broncos kicker Matt Prater in 2013. The longest field goal at any level is 69 yards, set by Abilene Christian University's Ove Johansson in 1976.

Since entering the NFL in 2012, Tucker has made 168 of 187 his attempted field goals. His field goal percentage of 89.8 percent currently ranks first in NFL history.

Tucker was a punter and kicker for the Texas Longhorns from 2008 through 2011.