North Texas native and former Dallas Cowboys running back Lance Dunbar has signed with the Los Angeles Rams, according to reports.

ESPN's Adam Caplan tweeted Thursday morning that the veteran running back signed a one-year contract worth up to $3 million.

Dunbar signed a free agent contract with the Cowboys in 2012 after going undrafted out of North Texas.

In five seasons as the Cowboys' third-down back, the Haltom High School product rushed for 422 yards and 1 touchdown on 94 carries and caught 68 passes for 646 yards.