FC Dallas Player Injured in Crash Motivated to Return

Nearly two weeks ago, FC Dallas midfielder Ryan Hollingshead thought his playing career was over.

"When I first had gotten hit and landed, I thought I was paralyzed," said Hollingshead.

On Jan. 6, Hollingshead was struck by a car while helping a stranded driver on the President George Bush Turnpike. The road was icy and the impact launched Hollingshead 30 feet into the air.

Hollingshead is now back home and is expected to fully heal in six to eight weeks. He has three broken vertebrae in his neck as a result of the crash.

"I was laying there on the ground for about 10 seconds without being able to move," said Hollingshead. "In that time, I thought that was it. I'm done playing soccer. Taylor (Hollinghead's wife) is going to have to take care of me for the rest of my life. I'm paralyzed."

Hollingshead said his five month old son, Henry, is extra motivation to heal quickly.

"Doctors won't let me hold him because I can't bear any weight. I can't bend over, so when he's down on the ground playing on the mat, I can't really look at him. I can't get into his face or try to make him laugh or smile. That kills me," said Hollingshead. "I have to be able to run. I have to be able to move. We are grateful my career will continue and that's a blessing."