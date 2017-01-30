Ezekiel Elliott Tackles Fan on Field During Pro Bowl

Video captures Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott tackling a fan who ran onto the field during the Pro Bowl in Orlando Sunday night

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott channeled his father — a linebacker for the Missouri Tigers — when a fan ran onto the field during the Pro Bowl Sunday night.

Video captured the fan running by huddled referees at the Orlando Citrus Bowl before Elliott ran from the sideline and very gently tackled him.

After being shown more mercy by Miami Dolphins edge defender Cam Wake, the fan ran toward the end zone followed by Elliott.

Security guards then took the fan into custody.