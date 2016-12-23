Video shows the moment Ezekiel Elliot gives the Cowboys offensive line John Deere utility vehicles. They even took their new presents for a spin. (Published Friday, Dec. 23, 2016)

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott just keeps on giving people a reason to smile this holiday season.

Elliott got the Cowboys offensive line their own John Deere utility vehicles.

The Gators were lined up side by side outside at The Star in Frisco Friday.

"This is the best O-line in football, they deserve the best gifts, and I just wanted to kind of get them something they would appreciate, something they all would love," said Elliott. "I know a couple of our o-lineman have some land, and you know, I just wanted to get them something they would love, and they can use."

Elliott said he and his agent talked about what he could get his teammates that would be different.

No. 21 didn't go without, he got one for himself, and showed just how fast they can go.