Ex-head of Football Operations at Baylor Sues University
Ex-head of Football Operations at Baylor Sues University

    The former director of football operations at Baylor University has filed a lawsuit arguing he was unfairly named as contributing to the school's mishandling of student sexual assault complaints.

    Colin Shillinglaw's lawsuit filed Tuesday in Dallas County names the school, interim President David Garland and others as defendants.

    Shillinglaw contends Baylor leaders and others were defamatory in unfairly blaming him when it was the university's public safety officials who were responsible for handling assault complaints.

    Shillinglaw, who was fired last year, is seeking a jury trial.

    A Baylor spokesman told the Waco Tribune-Herald the lawsuit is without merit.

    Baylor has been broadly criticized for its response to assault complaints, including a series of claims against former football players.

    At least five lawsuits have been filed arising from the sexual assault scandal.

