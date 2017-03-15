Dirk Nowitzki Receives Bizarre Gift in the Mail

Dirk Nowitzki #41 of the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on March 7, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

What a month Dallas Mavs superstar Dirk Nowitzki is having!

Last week against the Los Angeles Lakers, he became the sixth NBA player and first international player to score 30,000 points - a major milestone.

Now, Nowitzki is celebrating after someone sent him a special, perhaps bizarre, gift in the mail.

It's potato with his picture on it. Yes. A potato.

There's a fairly new company called Potato Parcel started by two guys last year. People pay them to send personalized messages on potatoes to whomever they choose.

Judging by the excitement Nowitzki showed in his tweet, looks like he loves the gesture!

No word on who sent the personalized potato.