Dallas Stars Trade Johnny Oduya to Chicago

The Stars season has been a bummer. The club will not make the playoffs and after trading Jordie Benn on Monday, the Stars kept on trading talent.

This is the press release:

Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced to that the club has acquired forward Mark McNeill and a conditional fourth-round selection in the 2018 NHL Draft from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Johny Oduya. If Chicago should advance to third round of the playoffs this season, and Oduya plays in 50% or more in first two rounds, then the selection turns into Chicago's third-round pick in 2018. Additionally, Dallas retains 50% on Oduya's contract.

McNeill, 24, has posted 28 points (6-22=28) in 58 games played for Rockford of the American Hockey League (AHL). In 273 career regular season AHL contests, all with Rockford, he has amassed 157 points (72-85=157). He appeared in one career NHL contest with Chicago in 2015-16 collecting three hits. He will report to Texas, Dallas' top development affiliate in the AHL.

The 6-foot-2, 214-pound native of Langley, British Columbia was originally selected by Chicago in the first round (18th overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

Oduya, 35, has posted seven points (1-6=7) in 37 regular season games this season. Since joining Dallas in 2015-16, he has appeared in 119 regular season games for the team and recorded 28 points (5-23=28).

The 6-foot, 195-pound native of Stockholm, Sweden was signed as a free agent by Dallas on July 15, 2015.