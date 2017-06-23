Miro Heiskanen puts on a Dallas Stars hat after being selected third overall during the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center on June 23, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Dallas Stars selected defensemen Miro Heiskanen with the third overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Heiskanen, 17, played in Finland for "HIFK", the country's elite league, in 2016-2017. He compiled 10 points, 5 goals, 5 assists, in 37 regular season games; and 3 points, all assists, in eight playoff contests.

He also represented Finland at the 2017 under-20 World Junior Championship and the 2017 under-18 World Junior Championship. The Finnish star recorded one assist in six games in the U-20 WJC and 12 points (2-10) in seven games at the U-18 WJC, where he also won a silver medal.

Miro also won best defensemen honors and was named to the tournament all-star team after leading all skaters in assists and all defensemen in point at the 2017 U-18 WJC.

Heiskanen is listed at 6'1", 172 pounds and turns 18 years old in about three-and-a-half weeks (July 18).

The Stars also hold the 29th, 70th, 101st, 132nd, 163rd, and 194th overall selections. This story will continue to be updated as those picks are announced.

