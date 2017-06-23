The Dallas Stars selected defensemen Miro Heiskanen with the third overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft.
Heiskanen, 17, played in Finland for "HIFK", the country's elite league, in 2016-2017. He compiled 10 points, 5 goals, 5 assists, in 37 regular season games; and 3 points, all assists, in eight playoff contests.
He also represented Finland at the 2017 under-20 World Junior Championship and the 2017 under-18 World Junior Championship. The Finnish star recorded one assist in six games in the U-20 WJC and 12 points (2-10) in seven games at the U-18 WJC, where he also won a silver medal.
Miro also won best defensemen honors and was named to the tournament all-star team after leading all skaters in assists and all defensemen in point at the 2017 U-18 WJC.
Heiskanen is listed at 6'1", 172 pounds and turns 18 years old in about three-and-a-half weeks (July 18).
The Stars also hold the 29th, 70th, 101st, 132nd, 163rd, and 194th overall selections. This story will continue to be updated as those picks are announced.