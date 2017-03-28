Dallas Stars Goaltender Named NHL's Star of the Week

DALLAS, TX - APRIL 16: Kari Lehtonen #32 of the Dallas Stars celebrates after the Stars beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 in Game Two of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2016 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center on April 16, 2016 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Stars Goaltender Kari Lehtonen has been named one of NHL's Stars of the Week.

Lehtonen earned his 36 career shutout with a victory over the the San Jose Sharks on March 20.

He then successfully made 24 stops during a loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on March 23.

Lehtonen is 33 years old and was traded to the Dallas Stars back in 2010.

Two other players, Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Ryan Getzlaf of the Anaheim Ducks were the other two NHL Stars of the Week.