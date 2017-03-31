Dallas Scores Big With Women's Final Four

The NCAA Women's Final Four in Dallas this weekend is expected to pump $30 million into the North Texas economy.

"We're a big time city, and we host the big events," said Dave Brown, vice president of the American Airlines Center. "We've had the Men's Final Four, now we've had women's. And we're setting ourselves up for regular rotation of major sporting events."

Nearly 40,000 fans have tickets to see the Women's Final Four games at the AAC, but an additional 40,000 people are expected to enjoy the free festivities outside the arena in the Tourney Town fan experience area.

"Any time I can bring my daughter to an experience like this to see – I mean, just see women's sports, to see how much women's sports has grown – it's truly a blessing, it being here in Dallas," said Germany Thompson, of McKinney, who brought his daughter to experience the fun on Friday.

"Everybody's been very, very nice," said UConn fan Michael Claxton, who came with his daughter from Connecticut. "Even South Carolina opponents, Mississippi State opponents, everybody's been great."

Tourney Town is open all day Saturday, but Sunday's rainy forecast has organizers playing plans for that day by ear.

MORE:Click here for more information on Tourney Town events and times.