Dallas Mavericks to Introduce 'Dirkwurst'

The Dallas Mavericks announce the "Dirkwurst" in celebration of Dirk Nowtizki scoring 30,000 career points.

When you're one of only six NBA players to score 30,000 career points, you need more than just a burger named after you.

To celebrate Dirk Nowtizki joining the 30,000 point club, the Dallas Mavericks and Senior Executive Chef Mark Mabry of Levy will introduce the "Dirkwurst" before the game against the Golden State Warriors Tuesday.

The Dirkwurst is a foot-long bratwurst topped with German mustard and pickled red cabbage on a Bavarian pretzel bun. It will be sold for $14.50 at the Dallas Chopping Block Concession stand across from section 120 on the main concourse.

Only 30 Dirkwursts will be available for purchase during each game at the American Airlines Center until the end of the regular season.

The Dirkburger is also available until the end of the regular season at Grill Zone concession stands 106, 114 and 118. It comes with a Dirk 30K commemorative cup.