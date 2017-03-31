Dallas Hosts City's First Women's Final Four

For the first time, Dallas is playing host to the NCAA Women’s Final Four.

The American Airlines Center will be a hive of activity this weekend as the top teams in women’s college basketball battle for the championship.

Stanford, South Carolina, Mississippi State and Connecticut players and fans will pack the city for a long weekend of basketball with the first tip off Friday evening.

North Texas will keep a close eye on UConn with L.D. Bell High School senior Lexi Gordon committed to joining the iconic program next season.

“It was like a surreal feeling at first but it is an offer that no one can turn down because they are held to such a different standard in the basketball world.” Gordon said. “It’s an opportunity that not a lot of people get to partake in and for me it was just like a no-brainer, honestly.”

Gordon said she has faith UConn will do well.

“It’s exciting. I had no doubt that they would make it this far and I don’t plan on them losing,” she said. “I’m just excited to be a part of that and the winning culture that they have is special.”

The teams in the Final Four this year also have a number of Texas connections.

Mississippi State's squad features three Texans, Ketara Chapel of Temple, Teaira McCowan of Brenham and Dominique Dillingham of Spring. The Lady Gamecocks of South Carolina have Tiffany Davis of Houston.

