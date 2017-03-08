Dallas Cowboys to Release Tony Romo: Reports | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Cowboys to Release Tony Romo: Reports

By Schuyler Dixon

    Tony Romo #9 of the Dallas Cowboys throws the ball against the Miami Dolphins in the first quarter of a pre-season game at AT&T Stadium on August 19, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

    A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that the Dallas Cowboys will release quarterback Tony Romo when the NFL year opens on Thursday.

    The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't announced a decision on Romo, who will get a chance to pursue a starting job elsewhere.

    Romo will leave the Cowboys as the franchise leader in yards passing and touchdowns after losing the starting job to rookie Dak Prescott. Dallas' 10-year starter broke a bone in his back in a preseason game last year.

    Romo, who turns 37 next month, threw for 34,183 yards and 248 touchdowns, but could never match the postseason success of Super Bowl winners Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 56 minutes ago

