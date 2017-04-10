ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 18: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on December 18, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys released their list of preseason opponents Monday along with a list of key dates for this year's Training Camp.

Starting Aug. 3 at the Hall of Fame Game, the Cowboys will play the Arizona Cardinals followed by games to be scheduled agains the Rams, Colts, Raiders and Texans. The games against the Colts and Raiders are home games and are expected to take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

For Training Camp, the team is expected to arrive in Oxnard, California on Sat., July 22 and break camp on Fri., Aug. 18. Training camp will resume at Star in Frisco with practices that are open to the public from Monday, Aug. 21 to Tuesday Aug. 29.

2017 Dallas Cowboys tentative Training Camp key dates: