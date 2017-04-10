Dallas Cowboys Release List of Preseason Opponents | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Cowboys Release List of Preseason Opponents

    The Dallas Cowboys released their list of preseason opponents Monday along with a list of key dates for this year's Training Camp.

    Starting Aug. 3 at the Hall of Fame Game, the Cowboys will play the Arizona Cardinals followed by games to be scheduled agains the Rams, Colts, Raiders and Texans.  The games against the Colts and Raiders are home games and are expected to take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

    For Training Camp, the team is expected to arrive in Oxnard, California on Sat., July 22 and break camp on Fri., Aug. 18. Training camp will resume at Star in Frisco with practices that are open to the public from Monday, Aug. 21 to Tuesday Aug. 29.

    2017 Dallas Cowboys tentative Training Camp key dates:

    • Sat., July 22 Team charter arrives at Pt. Mugu
    • Sun., July 23 Opening press conference (11 a.m. PDT)
    • Mon., July 24 First practice - full roster (3:45 p.m. PDT)
    • Wed., Aug. 2 Team travels to Canton, Ohio
    • Thurs., Aug. 3 Hall of Fame Game vs. Arizona (7 p.m. CDT)
    • Sat., Aug. 5 Hall of Fame Enshrinement
    • Mon., Aug. 7 Practice Resumes (Oxnard, Calif.)     
    • Aug. 11-13 Dallas @ Los Angeles, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
    • Fri., Aug. 18 Break camp in Oxnard - travel to Dallas
    • Aug. 19-20 Dallas vs. Indianapolis, AT&T Stadium
    • Mon., Aug. 21-Tue. Aug. 29  Training camp resumes at The Star in Frisco
    • Aug. 25-27 Dallas vs. Oakland, AT&T Stadium
    • Thurs., Aug. 31 Dallas @ Houston, NRG Stadium

