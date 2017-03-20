ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 27: Kellen Moore #17 of the Dallas Cowboys throws against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Ralph Wilson Stadium on December 27, 2015 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys Monday announced they've re-signed backup quarterback Kellen Moore.

Moore is now penciled-in as the No. 1 backup -- the same spot he held at the start of training camp in 2016 until he fractured his fibula.

Instead of Tony Romo, however, Moore now, of course, will be backing up Dak Prescott.

Romo, who remains signed with the team through 2019, expects to be released before training camp begins.

The team's other quarterback from last season, Mark Sanchez, is currently an unrestricted free agent.