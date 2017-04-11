Dallas Cowboys Host Tennessee Edge Rusher Derek Barnett

Derek Barnett of the Tennessee Volunteers celebrates a tackle against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field Oct. 8, 2016. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys hosted a productive draft-eligible SEC pass rusher recently, according to a report.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted that Tennessee edge rusher Derek Barnett visited the Cowboys, among other teams, ahead of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Barnett was the most productive pass rusher in Tennessee history. His 33 sacks broke Reggie White's school record of 32 and he added 52 career tackles for loss.

Barnett is projected to be selected within the first 40 picks of the draft later this month.

The Cowboys drafted only two — Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott — of the 29 players brought in for official visits before last year's draft, though they reportedly tried to draft at least two others — quarterbacks Paxton Lynch and Connor Cook. In 2015, the team drafted six of their pre-draft visitors, including Randy Gregory and Byron Jones.