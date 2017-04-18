The Dallas Cowboys are set to host an official pre-draft visit with a talented Big Ten defensive lineman.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Charean Williams, Michigan State's Malik McDowell will visit The Star in Frisco this week.

The 6-foot-6, 295 pound McDowell played all across the defensive line for the Spartans, but he profiles best as a defensive end with the Cowboys.

As a 5-star prospect out of a Michigan high school, McDowell chose Michigan State over pretty much every other school in the country. In three years in East Lansing, McDowell amassed 7.5 sacks and 24.5 tackles for loss for the Spartans and twice earned all-conference honors.

McDowell's size, length, quickness and overall athleticism give him upside among the highest in this year's draft. Questions about his inconsistent technique, motor and production could drop him toward the late first round, though.