Dallas Cowboys Hold Pre-Draft Visit With Top Pass Rusher

Takkarist McKinley of the UCLA Bruins celebrates after sacking quarterback Cody Kessler of the USC Trojans Nov. 22, 2014. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys brought in another highly-regarded pass rusher for a pre-draft visit.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, UCLA edge rusher Takkarist McKinley visited with the Cowboys at some point this week. McKinley also visited three NFC South teams this week.

After minimal production as an underclassman, the 6-foot-2, 250-pound McKinley boosted his numbers as a junior. His 10 sacks and 18 tackles for loss landed him on the All-Pac 12 team last season.

McKinley is an athletic marvel and a high-motor player, but he's still learning how to turn his physical tools into production. He's still likely to be a first round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The Cowboys defense lacked splash plays in 2016, and McKinley has the upside to fill that need as a right defensive end.

Dallas also hosted Tennessee edge rusher Derek Barnett recently.