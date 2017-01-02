Dallas Cowboys 2017 Opponents Named

Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates with Dez Bryant #88 after Bryant threw a touchdown pass against the Detroit Lions as Cole Beasley #11 and Terrance Williams #83 of the Dallas Cowboys look on during the second half at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys won the NFC East in 2016 and will face a lot of playoff clubs in 2017.

Last season, the Cowboys faced every team in the AFC North and went 4-0.

In 2017, the Cowboys will take on all four clubs in the AFC West, arguably the best division in the NFL in 2016.

These are the clubs Dallas will face on the road: Atlanta, Arizona, Denver, Oakland, Philadelphia, New York Giants, San Francisco and Washington.

The Falcons won the NFC South.

The Raiders and Giants were playoffs teams.

The teams who will come to AT&T Stadium: Green Bay, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Philadelphia, New York Giants, San Diego, Seattle and Washington.

The Packers won the NFC North title.

Seattle took the NFC West division and Kansas City captured the AFC West crown.

So, that’s four division champs on the schedule and a total of six playoff teams the Cowboys have to take on in 2017.

The NFL will release dates and times of the games later this spring.