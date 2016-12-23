MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 1: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys runs with the ball for a go-ahead touchdown after making a catch in the fourth quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 1, 2016 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys clinched the NFC East title thanks to the New York Giants loss to the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday night, but don't think they're resting.

Friday's practice was just like any other practice and the Cowboys are approaching Monday's game as if they have to win.

Cowboys tight end Jason Witten says the team will focus on execution since a handful of plays can make or break the game for them.

"I think the screws get tighter as you get down the stretch and I think our team understands that, that's one of the reasons why I think it's so important we continue to have our edge. That's our focus here for the next two weeks and really not looking past today," Witten said. "An old coach I used to have had a great saying, 'It's football season and usually football players play football.' So you know, I think that's a really clear way to approach it, and it has been, the way we approached it all year. I don't think you would expect us to change anything moving forward."

NFC East Championship T-shirts and hats weren’t handed out until after practice, which goes to show the team is focused on finishing the season strong.

"There's really nothing to celebrate, you know, of course you're extremely excited for it, but there's a lot more football," said Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant. "The playoffs is totally different than the season, your're one and done. So you gotta get your mind right, you know? And get back to business, and that's the mindset."

The Cowboys play the Detroit Lions on Monday and then face the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 1.