Cowboys Star QB Adds Another Notable Endorsement Deal

Dak Prescott is officially partnering with Campbell's Chunky Soup for the upcoming NFL season.

Prescott, joined by All-Pro Linebacker Luke Kuechly, of the Carolina Panthers, and Wide Receiver Antonio Brown, of the Pittsburgh Steelers, filmed several "Chunky MAXX" commercials for Cambell's. The soup company has been partnered with the NFL for 20 years.

Chunky Maxx is Campbell's protein-packed soup - containing 40% more meat than regular cans. Prescott will be using the soup to beef up and avoid the dreaded sophomore slump.

Itseems being the quarterback of America's Team is already paying off for the Cowboys' young star.

