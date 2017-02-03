Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Named Pepsi NFL Rookie Of The Year

File photo of Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was named the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year Friday morning.

Pepsi and the NFL announced Prescott as the winner of the award Friday morning over teammate Ezekiel Elliott, Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, Falcons linebacker Deion Jones and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

The Cowboys selected Prescott out of Mississippi State with a fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He went from third on the depth chart to the starter after injuries to Tony Romo and Kellen Moore.

Prescott finished the year with 3,667 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and only 4 interceptions. He also rushed for 282 yards and 6 touchdowns. His passer rating of 104.9 was third best in the NFL.

Prescott was also named to the Pro Bowl after leading the Cowboys to a 13-3 record and the NFC's No. 1 seed in the playoffs

