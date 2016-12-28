Cowboys Playoff Tickets Available Online for a Hefty Price

A general view of AT&T Stadium before a game between the Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys on December 26, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys fans looking online for playoff tickets are in for some sticker shock.

"I think it's probably the biggest game Cowboys fans have had a chance to see in about 20 years," said Lance Higgins, with ticketsource.com.

After general public playoff tickets for the Cowboys' first playoff game sold out in just minutes Wednesday, the secondary market took off.

"Club seats are starting at about $800 a ticket, and then as you move closer to the 50 yard-line, as you go here to here, they're going to bump up to about $1,500," said ticketsource.com owner Hank Wendorf.

Ticketsource.com owns hundreds of season tickets at AT&T Stadium and sells them on the company's own website and others, including Ticketmaster and StubHub.

"It's probably one of the single busiest days in the history of our business today," Wendorf said. "We've been in business for 25 years."

Thousands of seats are offered on the NFL Ticket Exchange at Ticketmaster.

The cheapest seats, which have a face value of $200, are going for about $250. Standing-room only Party Passes are selling for $125, or three times higher than their original price.

"The trend for this season is for the prices to continually rise as the games get closer," Wendorf said.

The Cowboys host a Divisional Round playoff game on the weekend of Jan. 14-15. The exact date and time, as well as the opponent, have not yet been determined.