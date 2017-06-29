Quarterback Brett Favre of the Minnesota Vikings greets quarterback Tono Romo of the Dallas Cowboys after the Vikings victory in the NFC Playoffs Jan. 17, 2010, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Michael Ainsworth/Dallas Moring News/MCT)

Brett Favre quarterbacking the Dallas Cowboys? Tony Romo leading his hometown Green Bay Packers?

Apparently it's not that farfetched.

On The Doomsday Podcast, former Cowboys beat writer Ed Werder talked about a trade that would've shaken up the next decade for two of the NFL's most storied franchises.

Werder said he was talking to Romo about about the Cowboys' rumored interest in trading for Favre sometime between the 2005 and 2007 seasons, during Bill Parcells run as general manager and head coach.



"[Romo] said, 'Well, you know, the deal went dead when the Packers asked for me to be in the trade,'" Werder said.

Before the 2005 season, the Packers spent a first round pick on quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Green Bay then posted records of 4-12 and 8-8 during the next two years behind subpar seasons by Favre (38 TD against 47 INT).

Given the Cowboys rumored reluctance to trade Romo, it's likely the team inquired about Favre after the 2006 season. Romo had started 10 games in 2006 and led the NFL with 8.6 yards per pass attempt.



The Packers eventually traded Favre to the New York Jets for a fourth round draft pick in 2008. After one year in New York, he signed a free agent contract with the Minnesota Vikings, whom he led to a playoff win over the Cowboys in 2009.

Romo spent the next 10 seasons in Dallas, setting dozens of team records including career passing yards, touchdowns and fourth-quarter comebacks.



