Cowboys Host Charity Yard Sale on Saturday, June 24

Dallas Cowboys coaches, players and front office staff will be donating their gently used personal items - from pots and pans to clothes and home decor - to be sold at the First & Goal charity Yard Sale.
The yardsale, presented by All My Son's Moving & Storage, will be Saturday, June 24 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at AT&T Stadium.
Profits will be donated to women and children served by The Gatehouse, The Family Place and The Salvation Army.
The event will be centered around stadium 'entry J'.
Published at 11:34 AM CDT on Jun 21, 2017 | Updated 4 hours ago