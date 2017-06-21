Cowboys Host Charity Yard Sale on Saturday, June 24

Dallas Cowboys coaches, players and front office staff will be donating their gently used personal items - from pots and pans to clothes and home decor - to be sold at the First & Goal charity Yard Sale.

The yardsale, presented by All My Son's Moving & Storage, will be Saturday, June 24 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at AT&T Stadium.

Profits will be donated to women and children served by The Gatehouse, The Family Place and The Salvation Army.

The event will be centered around stadium 'entry J'.

