Cowboys Fans Can Impact Sunday's Game: Garrett

The Dallas Cowboys have not lost a game at AT&T Stadium since Week 1 against the New York Giants Sept. 11.

The seven-game home winning streak is the longest since the stadium opened in 2009.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett asked Cowboys fans to help keep that home-field advantage Sunday in a Divisional Round playoff game against the Green Bay Packers.

"They really can make a difference in the game," he said of the home fans. "We need to give them a reason to be great."

With a win Sunday, the Cowboys would advance to the NFC Championship game for the first time since 1996.

The Cowboys are 2-0 in playoff games in AT&T Stadium all time.