MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 1: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys hands the ball off to Ezekiel Elliott #21in the first half of the game agains the Minnesota Vikings on December 1, 2016 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott have been nominated for 2017 ESPYs, which celebrate sport achievements, moments and performers of the past year.

Prescott is nominated for Best Breakthrough Athlete. Prescott was named the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after replacing injured veteran Tony Romo and he led the Cowboys to a 13-3 finish atop the NFC.

Prescott is up against the NBA basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo, gymnast Laurie Hernandez, and New York Yankees rookie Aaron Judge and soccer's Christian Pulisic.

Elliott is nominated for Best NFL Player. ESPN cites that Elliott was the first rookie to capture the rushing title since 1999 after he rushed for a league-best 1.631 yards and helped Prescott lead the Cowboys to the NFC-best 13-3 regular-season record.

Elliott is up against New England's Tom Brady, Oakland's Khalil Mack, Aaron Rodgers of the Green Back Packers and Atlanta Falcons' quarter Matt Ryan.

Texas Connects Us to other notable nominees.

The Texas Rangers' Matt Bush is nominated for Best Comeback Athlete.

FC Dallas' Matt Hedges is nominated for Best MLS Player.

Simone Biles is nominated for Best Female Athlete and Best Female US Olympic Athlete.



Former UT basketball player, and current Golden State Warrior, Kevin Durant is nominated for Best NBA Player and Best Championship Performance.

Here's the full list of 2017 ESPYs nominees:

BEST MALE ATHLETE



Kris Bryant, MLB

Sidney Crosby, Stanley Cup Finals

Michael Phelps, Swimming

Russell Westbrook, NBA

BEST FEMALE ATHLETE

Simone Biles, Gymnastics

Katie Ledecky, Swimming

Candace Parker, WNBA

Serena Williams, Tennis

BEST CHAMPIONSHIP PERFORMANCE

Tom Brady, Super Bowl

Kevin Durant, NBA Finals

Shay Knighten, WCWS

Deshaun Watson, CFB National Championship

BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE



Giannis Antetokounmpo, NBA

Laurie Hernandez, Gymnastics

Aaron Judge, MLB

Dak Prescott, NFL

Christian Pulisic, Soccer

BEST RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE



Bill Belichick most Super Bowl wins by a head coach

Michael Phelps extends his own record of most gold medals/most Olympic medals

Diana Taurasi breaks WNBA career scoring record

Russell Westbrook most triple doubles in a season

BEST UPSET

Clemson defeats Alabama, CFB National Championship

Denis Istomin over Novak Djokovic, Australian Open 2nd Round

Mississippi State defeats Connecticut, Women's NCAA Basketball Final Four

BEST GAME



Cubs vs. Indians, World Series Game 7

Patriots vs. Falcons, Super Bowl

Federer vs. Nadal, Australian Open Final

BEST COMEBACK ATHLETE



Matt Bush, MLB

Roger Federer, Tennis

Jordy Nelson, NFL

Candace Parker, WNBA

BEST PLAY (16 NOMINEES VOTED BRACKET-STYLE)



1. Julian Edelman Super Bowl catch vs. 16. Noah Brown TD catch around defender

2. Morgan Williams buzzer beater vs. UConn vs.15. Larry Nance dunk

3. Aaron Rodgers to Jared Cook vs. 14. Lamar Jackson hurdles defender

4. Northwestern buzzer beater vs. 13. Edwin Encarnacion walk off HR

5. Russell Westbrook buzzer beater vs. 12. LeBron James dunk off the backboard

6. Chris Coghlan leaps over catcher vs. 11. Sidney Crosby one-handed goal

7. Olivier Giroud scorpion kick goal vs. 10. Warriors jump ball transition dunk

8. Mario Mandzukic goal in UEFA Final vs. 9. Jarrod Dyson catch

BEST TEAM



Chicago Cubs, MLB

Clemson Tigers, CFB

Golden State Warriors, NBA

Pittsburgh Penguins, NHL

New England Patriots, NFL

South Carolina Gamecocks, Women's NCAA Basketball

US Women's Gymnastics

BEST INTERNATIONAL ATHLETE



Canelo Alvarez, Boxing

Usain Bolt, Track & Field

Katinka Hosszu, Swimming

Conor McGregor, MMA

Cristiano Ronaldo, Soccer

BEST NFL PLAYER



Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Khalil Mack, Oakland Raiders

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

BEST MLB PLAYER



Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs

David Ortiz, Boston Red Sox

Rick Porcello, Boston Red Sox

Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals

Mike Trout, LA Angels

BEST NHL PLAYER



Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus Blue Jackets

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

BEST DRIVER



Ron Capps, NHRA

Lewis Hamilton, Formula One

Jimmie Johnson, NASCAR

Simon Pagenaud, IndyCar

Martin Truex Jr., NASCAR

BEST NBA PLAYER



Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

James Harden, Houston Rockets

LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs

Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

BEST WNBA PLAYER



Tina Charles, New York Liberty

Elena Delle Donne, Washington Mystics

Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx

Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks

Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks

BEST FIGHTER



Terence Crawford, Boxing

Gennady Golovkin, Boxing

Demetrious Johnson, MMA

Conor McGregor, MMA

Andre Ward, Boxing

BEST MALE GOLFER



Brooks Koepka

Sergio Garcia

Dustin Johnson

Rory McIlroy

Henrik Stenson

BEST FEMALE GOLFER



In Gee Chun

Ariya Jutanugarn

Lydia Ko

So Yeon Ryu

Lexi Thompson

BEST MALE TENNIS PLAYER



Roger Federer

Andy Murray

Rafael Nadal

Stan Wawrinka

BEST FEMALE TENNIS PLAYER



Angelique Kerber

Jelena Ostapenko

Monica Puig

Serena Williams

BEST MALE COLLEGE ATHLETE



Ian Harkes, Wake Forest soccer

Frank Mason, Kansas basketball

Matt Rambo, Maryland lacrosse

Zain Retherford, Penn State wrestling

DeShaun Watson, Clemson football

BEST FEMALE COLLEGE ATHLETE



Inky Ajanaku, Stanford volleyball

Kelly Barnhill, Florida softball

Kadeisha Buchanan, West Virginia soccer

Kelsey Plum, Washington basketball

Zoe Stukenberg, Maryland lacrosse

BEST MALE ACTION SPORTS ATHLETE



Oystein Braaten (NOR), Ski

John John Florence, Surf

Nyjah Huston, Skateboard

Mark McMorris, Snowboard

BEST FEMALE ACTION SPORTS ATHLETE



Lacey Baker, Skateboard

Anna Gasser, Snowboard

Kelly Sildaru, Ski

Tyler Wright, Surf

BEST JOCKEY



Javier Castellano

Mike E. Smith

John Velasquez

BEST MALE ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY



Will Groulx, Cycling

Mike Minor, Snowboarding

Steve Serio, Wheelchair Basketball

Brad Snyder, Swimming

Roderick Townsend, Track and Field

BEST FEMALE ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY



Oksana Masters, Nordic Skiing

Tatyana McFadden, Track and Field

Becca Meyers, Swimming

Shawn Morelli, Cycling

Grace Norman, Triathlon

BEST BOWLER



Jason Belmonte

Francois Lavoie

EJ Tackett

BEST MLS PLAYER



Andre Blake, Philadelphia Union

Stefan Frei, Seattle Sounders FC

Matt Hedges, FC Dallas

David Villa, New York City FC

Bradley Wright-Phillips, New York Red Bulls

BEST MALE US OLYMPIC ATHLETE



Ashton Eaton, Decathlon

Ryan Murphy, Swimming

Michael Phelps, Swimming

Kyle Snyder, Wrestling

BEST FEMALE US OLYMPIC ATHLETE



Simone Biles, Gymnastics

Allyson Felix, Track & Field

Katie Ledecky, Swimming

Simone Manuel, Swimming



Fans can cast their vote on ESPYs.com. The ESPYs award ceremony on July 12 will be hosted by Peyton Manning.

