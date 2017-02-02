Cotto-Kirkland Fight Cancelled Because of Injury | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Cotto-Kirkland Fight Cancelled Because of Injury

Entire boxing card at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco called off

By Lewis Jackson

    Getty Images
    Boxer Miguel Cotto during a media workout at Wild Card Boxing Club November 4, 2015, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

    The showdown between five-time world boxing champion Miguel Cotto and James Kirkland that was set for Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco has been called off.

    Kirkland's team announced that he has suffered an injury which will force him to withdraw from his match with Cotto. The reported injury is a fractured nose. The entire HBO pay-per-view show has been cancelled.

    For customers who purchased through Ticketmaster via phone, online or mobile channels, you will receive a credit to the method of payment used.

    If you purchased in person at the Ford Center or AT&T Stadium ticket office, bring the tickets and method of payment used at time of purchase to the AT&T Stadium North Ticket Office, located adjacent to Entry A, to receive your refund.

    If you purchased tickets from any other source, you will need to contact that point of purchase for your refund.

    Published 12 minutes ago

