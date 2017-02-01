Coppell Baseball Players Commit to SEC, Big 12 Schools

National Signing Day is a big day for many high school athletes as they decide which college they will suit up and play for after graduation. However, some didn’t wait until February 1st and made their college choices early.

Coppell has been one of the premier high school baseball programs in the state of Texas. So with that kind of talent, there’s little question whether players will move on to the next level. The only question is where they will go.

Senior shortstop Jacob Nesbit chose to take his talent to SEC country and play at Arkansas, a school he felt was a right fit.

“It was incredible,” said Nesbit. “The facilities at Arkansas are second to none. They really impressed me and it was an easy decision for me.”

Joining Nesbit in the SEC will be left-handed pitcher John Kodros, who committed to LSU. The lefty was 8-0 with a 1.27 ERA last season.

“We got started pretty early,” said Kodros. “I didn’t expect any schools to be interested in me during my freshman and sophomore year, but they were. LSU has been my dream school ever since I was little and as soon as they offered me, I knew it was the place I wanted to be.”

Another senior standout decided to stay in state and play in the Big 12. First team All-State outfielder Cody Masters will attend Texas Tech to play for the Red Raiders. It was a decision made easier after Masters’ older brother transferred to Texas Tech.

“I wasn’t really too highly recruited,” said Masters. “They were basically the biggest university talking to me. I loved the atmosphere and just the campus there. It felt like the place I needed to be. When I went there and they offered me, I jumped right on it.”

But the college decisions were not just about the seniors. Junior pitcher Rye Gunter will join his current teammate Kodros at LSU in the future. The right-hander gained over 30 pounds during the summer, which saw his fastball jump up to the lower 90’s. Schools took notice.

“I went on visits to Baylor, Oklahoma, Texas and LSU,” said Gunter. “As soon as I went to LSU, they have always been my dream school growing up in Louisiana so it was a no-brainer for me.”

Even though it will be a year later, the junior is excited about joining Kodros in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“It should be really fun,” added Gunter. “Continuing our career at LSU should be a really fun time.”

But for now, Coppell has business to take care of on the field. The Cowboys, behind head coach Kendall Clark, are ranked third in District 9-6A and will start the season February 23rd against Prosper. For this year’s senior class, it’s one last chance to make a run at the state title.

“It’s crazy,” said Nesbit. “I’ve been in this program since my freshman year and it doesn’t seem too long ago I was lacing it up as a freshman and now here I am as a senior trying to lead this team to a state championship.”