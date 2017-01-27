Cole Hamels #35 of the Texas Rangers reacts against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Globe Life Park in Arlington on October 6, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Texas Ranger greats Michael Young and Cole Hamels are taking part in the All-Star Hitting and Pitching Clinic for kids Saturday at Trinity High School in Euless.

The clinic gives athletes between age 12 and 19 the unique opportunity to experience one-on-one training with Young and Hamels, and a number of other major league players, where they'll focus on pitching exercises, hitting technique, nutrition and the “mental toughness” of baseball.

Also scheduled to coach, though subject to change, are athletes Vernon Wells, Darren Oliver, Jamie Wright, David Murphy and Mike Adams.

In addition to the instruction, campers will receive a T-shirt, autograph and photograph opportunities and a swag bag.

There is a significant cost ($750) to take part in the one-day clinic, but 100 percent of the proceeds benefit The Hamels Foundation and the Michael Young Family Foundation. Campers can get half-off the event cost using the promo code "HAMELS."

The camp is Saturday, Jan. 28, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations for campers may be made online at thehamelsfoundation.org/events.