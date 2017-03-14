Clinic Builds Basketball and Leadership Skills

Young men in Fort Worth spent the beginning of their spring break learning how to be better athletes and leaders.

March Madness is underway, and basketball is on the minds of some young men on spring break in Fort Worth.

About 60 students in kindergartners through eighth grade are in a two-day basketball clinic hosted by the nonprofit HOPE Farm.

They're learning skills and conditioning to become better players, but they're learning how to be better people, too.

Guest speakers inspire and motivate them to stay in school, set goals and become leaders.

HOPE Farm charged the athletes just $10 for the two-day clinic and made scholarships available for those who needed it.

Thank you, Becky Estridge, for sharing the story and pictures.

