Budweiser will unveil a Texas Rangers-themed, limited edition beer can Friday at Globe Life Park.

Friday is National Beer Day, the day celebrated by beer enthusiasts that marks the day President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Cullen-Harrison Act. That Prohibition-era legislation allowed Americans to once again enjoy some suds, so long as the beer was below 3.2 percent alcohol. After signing the law, Roosevelt is said to have said, "I think this is a good time for a beer."

Indeed.

Back at the ballpark, you might find it hard to find baseball fans who didn't agree with the former president. This brings us to Budweiser and the limited edition can. To celebrate National Beer Day, Budweiser is releasing team-themed cans across the league. Bud will show off the cans at a pregame tailgate outside Globe Life Park prior to the Rangers hopefully securing their first win of the season.

Sam Barboza, the Austin-based artist who created the custom, team-inspired design, will be at the park to celebrate and will take part in the tailgate. He will be live screen-printing his artwork onto free special-edition posters, which we hear he's happy to sign upon request.

According to the team, The Rangers’ team cans will be available for purchase. If you'd like something free -- it won't be beer. But, the Rangers are offering up complimentary samples of the Official Rangers Burger to the first 400 fans who are 21 years of age and older.

"The limited edition cans may be purchased in the DFW area wherever Budweiser, which is the Official Beer of the Texas Rangers, is sold," the teams said."A large replica of the Rangers’ team can is also on display at Globe Life Park in the Budweiser Bowtie located in Vandergriff Plaza."

The tailgate will take place on the North Lawn at the corner of Ballpark Way and Road to Six Flags from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The cans will be for sale until the limited supply runs out.