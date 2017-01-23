Dez Bryant Named to His Third Pro Bowl Team | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dez Bryant Named to His Third Pro Bowl Team

By Lewis Jackson

    Getty Images
    Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium on September 25, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

    You can add another Dallas Cowboys player to the Pro Bowl team. 

    Receiver Dez Bryant has been named as a replacement for Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones who will not play in the game due to the Falcons playing in the Super Bowl. 

    This will be Bryant's third Pro Bowl team appearance. 

    He missed three games this season due to injury, but finished the year with 50 catches for 796 yards and eight touchdowns.

    Bryant's addition brings the number of Cowboys playing in the All-Star game to seven. 

    Joining Bryant will be quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott, linebacker Sean Lee and offensive linemen Travis Frederick, Zack Martin and Tyron Smith. 

    Jason Garrett and his staff will coach the NFC roster.

    The Pro Bowl will be played Sunday, January 29 in Orlando.

    Published at 2:57 PM CST on Jan 23, 2017
