DeMarcus Ware of the Denver Broncos stands on the field before Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium Feb. 7, 2016. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Longtime Dallas Cowboys pass rusher DeMarcus Ware might by trying to return to his former team.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill reported that sources told him Ware wants to return to Dallas, where he spent the first nine years of his career.

The 34-year-old Ware spent the last three seasons with the Denver Broncos, netting 21.5 sacks and 30 tackles for loss in 37 games.

The Cowboys drafted Ware 11th overall in the 2005 NFL Draft out of Troy. The four-time All-Pro racked up 117 sacks during his time in Dallas, leading the league in 2006 (20) and 2010 (15.5). The team released him before the 2014 season.

Ware's 138.5 sacks rank second on the NFL's active career list and eighth all time.